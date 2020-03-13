OSAA suspends practices and contents



PORTLAND, Ore. – A day after canceling Oregon State Activities Association (OSAA) winter championship games, practices have been suspended due to COVID-19.

On March 12, OSAA said, “The health and safety of our participants remain our highest priority.” On that day, OSAA said their winter state championships were canceled.

On March 13, all practices and contests were suspended after Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the closure of all Oregon K-12 schools starting March 16 and ending March 31.

OSAA said, “During this suspension, we will evaluate this evolving public health situation with the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Education, the OSAA Executive Board, the OSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and member school administrators from throughout the state to determine when, or if, to resume the spring season.”

According to the OSAA, the tentative date for the end of the suspension has been set for March 31.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.