Oregon’s self-service fueling option extended



SALEM, Ore. – Oregonians are being encouraged to pump their own gas for a little while longer.

Normally, drivers in Oregon are prohibited from filling their own tanks. But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Oregon Fire Marshall made a temporary rule allowing gas stations in the state to move to self-service on a voluntary basis.

The rule was first announced on March 28. After an extension, it was set to expire on April 25. However, on April 24, State Fire Marshall Jim Walker extended the deadline through May 9.

“We want to thank Oregonians and Oregon businesses for being flexible during these challenging times,” said Walker. “As we continue to monitor this ongoing situation, we feel it is best to extend this option for an additional two weeks.”

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management said self-service is not mandatory. It simply allows stations to maintain their operations with fewer workers and less hand-to-hand contact.

