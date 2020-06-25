Oregon’s Most Patriotic City 2020 plans 4th of July decorating contest



CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Oregon’s Most Patriotic City is right here in Southern Oregon, and it’s a title they aim to uphold.

Insurify, a car insurance company, voted Central Point the city Oregon’s Most Patriotic City 2020.

Despite the pandemic shutting down many community events this Independence Day, the Central Point Chamber of Commerce says they are planning to hold a patriotic decorating contest. Businesses and community members are invited to deck out their homes in red, white and blue.

All entrants must live in Central Point.

You can register online here. Or contact the Chamber at steph@centralpointchamber.org for more information.

Registration closes at midnight June 29th.

