Oregon’s minimum wage increases next month



SALEM, Ore. – Thousands of workers in Oregon will see their wages increase next month.

Oregon’s minimum wage is going up 75 cents to $12.00 per-hour in so-called “standard” counties like Jackson, Josephine. Non-urban counties like Klamath, Douglas and Coos will see an increase of 50 cents to $11.50 per-hour. Minimum wage will go up in the Portland Metro area to $13.25.

“Minimum wage increases help make sure that hardworking Oregon families can afford the essentials in our state,” says Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle. “If you make minimum wage, you should check your paycheck to make sure you get your raise.”

This is the fourth yearly minimum wage increase since 2016. The rates will continue to increase until they become tied to the Consumer Price Index in 2023.

For more information, visit http://www.oregon.gov/minimuwage

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.