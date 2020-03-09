Oregon’s emergency board releases $24.35 million in funds



SALEM, Ore. – In the wake of an unsuccessful short legislative session, Oregon’s Joint Legislative Emergency Board granted allocated nearly $25 million in emergency funding ranging from carbon emissions to the COVID-19 response.

Democrat leaders in the Oregon House and Senate said on March 9, the board granted $5 million to the Oregon Health Authority to combat the novel coronavirus. The allocation will increase the amount of federal funds Oregon receives if any are granted in the future.

Another $5 million was given to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout the state.

The board also added $11.65 million in funding to bolster the response to last month’s flooding in northwest Oregon.

Finally, $2.7 million was granted to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management in preparation for future emergencies including wildfires and disease.

The Joint Legislative Emergency Board is staffed by the Legislative Fiscal Office and convenes when the House and Senate are not in session.

