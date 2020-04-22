Oregonians rank near the top for drinking while at work, survey says



MEDFORD, Ore.– A new survey estimates millions of Americans may be drinking on the job while working from home.

The survey performed by Fishbowl, a social network for verified employees, found that almost half of Oregonians are doing this. Oregon actually ranked in the top five with North Carolina, Connecticut, Washington, and Colorado.

The shift to remote work has many facing the fear of losing their job, lack of socialization, and juggling work with childcare.

Addictions Recovery Center says they’re not surprised by this survey. The amount of stress has increased for many, leading some people to turn to alcohol.

“Then there’s those folks that aren’t able to work and there may be family members that are losing jobs and there’s lots of added stress, ‘Where are we going, how is this going to play out?’” said Kim Oveson, chief clinical officer with ARC.

ARC encourages people to consider other stress relievers such as exercise, eating healthy and finding time to sleep.

They encourage anyone in need of help to reach out to local resources.

