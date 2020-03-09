Oregonians can now use EBT cards online at Amazon, Walmart



SALEM, Ore. – Thousands of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients can now use their EBT card to purchase food online from Amazon and Walmart.

Oregon is one of three states participating in the USDA’s pilot program.

Nearly 600,000 Oregonians participate in the supplemental nutrition assistance program. 60,000 of them are in southern Oregon.

The state officially joined the pilot program last week.

For more information visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/online-purchasing-pilot

