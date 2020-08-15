Oregon takes action against 4 Rogue Valley law enforcement officers



ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — A new report shows Oregon has taken actions against over 60 law enforcement officers; 4 are in the Rogue Valley.

The report was released by the Department of Safety, Standards and Training last week.

It looks at 180 police officers or applicants and their eligibility for certification from August 1st of 2017 to August 1st of 2020.

Of those 180 reviews, 62 were revoked or denied and 5 resulted in suspensions.

New data requested by NBC5 News shows 2 officers from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and 1 officer from the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office surrendered their certification.

That’s after being involved in some sort of conduct issue resulting in DPSST opening a case.

Another officer from the Medford Police Department had their certification suspended.

The report comes after the passage of house bill 4207 into law which created a public, statewide database of officers with suspended or revoked certifications last month.

