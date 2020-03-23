Oregon State Parks close campgrounds, day-use areas



SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon State Park system will close at the end of the day Monday, March 23, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) announced Sunday.

Day-use areas will be closed starting March 23 at 5 p.m. and campers need to check out no later than 1 p.m.

The OPRD said the decision was at the direction of Oregon Governor Kate Brown and in keeping with the guidance that all Oregonians should stay home and stay healthy.

The OPRD previously ordered a campground closure that would have started April 3 and advised travelers to avoid day trips to full parks. The department said with new guidance from the governor and clear signs that travelers are not following advice to avoid full parks, a statewide state park closure was necessary.

The department said all daytime park services will be closed statewide, including parking areas and restrooms. Campers will be refunded for all canceled nights.

