SALEM, Ore. – (KATU) The Oregon state agency responsible for a new database tracking law enforcement misconduct said it’s ready to start. The governor signedHouse Bill 4207 into law Monday, creating a statewide, public database of officers with a suspended or revoked law enforcement certification. It will include the officer’s name, and the underlying facts leading to a suspension or revocation

