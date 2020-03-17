Oregon school closures extended until April 28



SALEM, Ore. – Schools in Oregon will be closed until April 28.

On March 17, Governor Kate Brown ordered the closure as an extension to an earlier order she made closing schools until April 1.

The orders, outlined in Executive Order 20-08, are as follows:

Schools are to remain closed through Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Districts are to provide learning supports and supplemental services to students and families during the closure period, including meals and child care. This includes the delivery of food assistance and offering child care for essential health care professionals and first responders.

School districts may call on public school educators and employees to deliver limited learning and support services.

Each district will pay all their regular employees during the closure.

The Oregon Department of Education, Oregon Health Authority, and Department of Human Services are directed to support public schools in the continuity of mental health services.

“I do not take the decision to extend school closures lightly,” said Governor Brown. “This will have real impacts on Oregon’s students, parents, and educators. But we must act now to flatten the curve and slow the rate of COVID-19 transmission in Oregon, otherwise we face a higher strain on our medical system and greater loss of life to this disease.”

