Oregon Republican’s urge Gov. Brown to reopen economy

GRANTS PASS, ORE. — As Oregon now enters the fifth week of stay at home orders, state Senate republicans say some of the economic restrictions should be lifted in area’s not hard hit by coronavirus.

“We all know we got to get back to work, we can’t stay in our homes forever,” said Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger of Grants Pass.

Sen. Baertschiger putting increased pressure on Governor Kate Brown to lift economic restrictions.

“We want to start with our hospitals. All of our small hospitals in rural Oregon are really, really suffering financial,” said Sen. Baertschiger.

Tom Hottman with Sky Lakes in Klamath Falls says the hospital has seen a loss in revenue.

“When you eliminate the revenue stream from elective surgeries, you can’t go for a long time without having an income,” Hottman explained.

But Hottman says hospitals need to be cautious about getting back to normal and thinks the decision should be up to each individual institution.

“A one blanket order is not going to take into consideration the particular characteristics of the community of the hospital, of the PPE available,” said Hottman.

Josephine County Commissioner Lily Morgan spoke with Governor Brown Monday afternoon. She also thinks hospitals are the first step in reopening the economy. But with no new cases in her county over the past week, talks about opening other industries is something she’d like to see happen.

“There is a level of social distancing that can be done, that does not require stay home quarantine. So, what is that right balance that the economy can be moving while keeping the community safe,” Morgan said.

Last week, Gov. Brown said that part of her plan to reopen the economy will be a geographic approach. But says the state will need adequate PPE and additional testing capacity before that happens.

