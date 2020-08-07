Oregon National Guard plans drive-through job recruitment





MEDFORD, Ore.– The Oregon National Guard 1-186th Infantry Battalion will be holding a drive-through job search this weekend.

In a first of it’s kind, anyone interested in learning about what the National Guard does will be able to experience the drive-through. Those who plan on attending are asked to please bring masks to wear as a safety measure.

The Oregon National Guard says there are a lot of jobs available such as mechanics or working with weapons systems.

“Right now everyone is kind of on their phones and we can’t connect to people in the same way,” said Lt. Stuart Moss. “And this organization has so much to offer and it’s so important to put the message out there and let people know.”

Saturday’s drive-through will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Medford Armory. Sunday’s will be held at the same time but at the Roseburg Valley Mall in Roseburg.

The National Guard has also partnered with Chick-fil-A and the first 50 people in line at the Medford event will receive a gift card.

