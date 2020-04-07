Oregon National Guard clamp down in Djibouti during coronavirus crisis



CAMP LEMMONIER, Djibouti — The effects of coronavirus are far reaching even to troops overseas. Oregon National Guard members serving in the Horn of Africa are no exception.

While troops are staying healthy according to the National Guard, bases are locking down and readjusting to limit any chance of exposure.

It’s been several months since troops of the 1-186th Infantry Battalion packed up their bags and headed to Djibouti located in East Africa. While the coronavirus crisis has since hit the world including Djibouti, these National Guard members are continuing their mission in face of something so unprecedented.

While wifi was spotty at Camp Lemmonier, NBC5 News spoke with Maj. Nick Conley, a member of the guard from Northern Oregon. He said the nearly 450 troops from Oregon have been doing well but some things have changed at the base.

“We’ve limited a lot of people going off base which it was a lot more open to go off base and we were more free to go out there and do mission central things,” said Maj. Conley. “Now it’s a lot more strict on who can go outside of Camp Lemmonier.”

Djibouti has been affected by this virus but not as rampant as the U.S. or several European countries. So far, there have been 59 cases recorded in the country and nine have already recovered.

Still, contracted groups and Djibouti civilians that provide public work such as food duties, clean up and the like have been shut out from entering the base. Conley says its led troops to pick up where they can and continue maintaining the base as they continue this lockdown.

The Navy, which runs Camp Lemmonier, and the National Guard have also issued social distancing orders for the nearly 4,000 personnel on the base though many missions part of the operation continues to run as normal.

“We still are doing a lot of the same mission-oriented things,” said Maj. Conley. “The biggest change to everybody is the lifestyle on base.”

Conley says troops aren’t allowed to gather in large groups and such tasks as working out and eating in the cafeterias have been spaced out. Families have still been able to remain in contact with their loved ones overseas.

The National Guard says its working to help any families affected by the coronavirus crisis. A testing site has also been set up at the base. While several guard members have been tested, so far no one has tested positive.

Troops understand like everyone else though things need to change to keep everyone safe.

“We had a lot of people traveling so whenever somebody would travel we would put them in restricted movement for a week or two,” said Conley, who has had troops disinfecting rooms and areas to ensure any coronavirus spread has been cut off.

Life on the base has changed but the National Guard says its central mission hasn’t. The infantry battalion still has four more months before they’re expected to return home. Conley says they’re still set to return around August as a new National Guard unit from Minnesota comes in. As this virus persists though, there remains a lot of unknowns.

