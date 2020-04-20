Oregon jury law struck down by SCOTUS



WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC/KOBI) – A new Supreme Court ruling requires juries in state criminal trials convict only if the jurors vote unanimously.

Louisiana and Oregon were the only remaining states that allowed convictions based on a majority vote. Louisiana’s law was overturned in 2018. Oregon’s remained in place.

The latest ruling overturned the Louisiana conviction of Evangelisto Ramos.

Ramos is serving a life sentence for killing a woman after a jury voted 10 to 2 to convict him.

The new rules will affect other defendants who are still appealing their convictions.

For defendants whose cases are final it will take another round of lawsuits to determine whether the new ruling applies to them.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon said after the ruling, “The Supreme Court today struck down Oregon’s racist and shameful law that allowed people to be convicted by a 10-2 jury. Non-unanimous jury verdicts silenced minority voices, amplified implicit bias, and perpetuated racial disparities. The Supreme Court upheld the ‘ancient guarantee’ that when the state brings its power to bear against us, it may not take our freedom unless it fully convinces an impartial jury of our guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

