Oregon judge who challenged stay-at-home order has deadline to defend ruling



SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Supreme Court has given a rural judge until Tuesday, May 26 to justify his ruling that Governor Kate Brown’s coronavirus restrictions were invalid.

If the Baker County circuit judge refuses to toss his ruling, he has to present a reason why.

State churches that sued over the stay-at-home order must also be given an opportunity to make more arguments.

The directive from the Oregon Supreme Court comes after Judge Matthew Shirtcliff ruled Governor Brown needed to seek the legislature’s approval to have her stay-at-home order extended past 28 days.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.