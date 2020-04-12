Oregon Historical Society wants personal reflections on life during the pandemic



OREGON – The Oregon Historical Society is asking Oregonians to share their personal reflections during the pandemic.

In order to capture what’s happening now for future generations, OHS is accepting personal reflections.

There are no specific guidelines, so Oregonians can write about whatever is going on in their lives.

“As we go through this uncharted Oregon trail that we’ve never been on before, how valuable and helpful would it be to have the thoughts, feelings and emotions of living through this pandemic,” said OHS executive director, Kerry Tymchuk.

To submit your own personal reflection, visit ohs.org.

