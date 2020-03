PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported a fourth death caused by coronavirus around 8 a.m. today.

The victim was a 72-year-old woman in Marion County.

OHA says she tested positive on March 15th, and died March 20th at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center.

It also says she had underlying health conditions.

OHA also reports that there are 23 new coronavirus cases in Oregon.

