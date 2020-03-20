Oregon Family Leave Act updated to provide coverage during school closures



MEDFORD, Ore. – The Bureau of Labor and Industries is expanding the Oregon Family Leave Act temporarily, due to emergency measures happening in the current coronavirus outbreak.

OFLA provides workers with time off to care for children or family members. It’s typically used when an employee’s child is sick or injured, for the birth of a child, or during an adoption. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle and the Bureau of Labor and Industries announced Wednesday, that the OFLA can now also apply for “school closures made by order of a public health official for public emergency, even if the individual child is not sick.” The temporary addition will be valid through September 13th, 2020.

OFLA is protected time off, but unpaid. However, an employee can use their accrued paid time while on leave through OFLA if available from their employer. The Oregon Family Leave Act applies to businesses that employ at least 25 people.

