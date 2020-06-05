Oregon ACLU calls for the end of some devices at protests across the state



PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon ACLU is calling for an end to the use of tear gas and flash bangs at peaceful protests across the state.

In a press release Wednesday, the organization said the use of tear gas has “no business being used in our streets, as we have seen by officers throughout Oregon especially in Portland, Eugene and Salem.”

In response to COVID-19, the ACLU is also asking police to avoid taking people to jail in group transportation if at all possible.

