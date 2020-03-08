Open house showcases progress on Holly Theatre restoration



MEDFORD, Ore.– The Holly Theatre in downtown Medford opened its doors on Saturday for the first time in nearly two decades.

For several hours, visitors were given tours of the space to see how the restoration work has been coming along. Organizers say it’s a great way to let donors see what their money has done.

The work isn’t finished yet though. The auditorium portion is still in the works.

“This is the first opportunity we’ve had to bring people back in, let them see the changes and let them see what still needs to be done,” said Randy McKay, executive director of Jefferson Live. “It’s an opportunity for the community to get to see what they have made happen and also what is still necessary to do.”

All of the work is funded through donations from the community. Organizers say they still need another $3 million.

If they can raise the money quickly, they could have the project complete by the end of the year. To learn more about the restoration project, you can find information on the Holly Theatre website.

