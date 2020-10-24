ONLY ON 5: Missing woman’s father continues the search

GALICE, Ore. – Four months after the disappearance of a woman in Josephine Co. there’s still no sign of her

Lane Co. woman, Fauna Frey went missing in June. Her car was found last month, but so far, police haven’t found any sign of her.

John Frey’s daughter, 45-year old Fauna, was in Josephine Co. giving items to a friend of her recently passed brother, Dallas.

She was last seen in Grants Pass on June 29, 2020.

“Since the beginning I’ve been driving around, camping in the back of my pick-up truck,” said John “Hours and hours of phone calls, searching. Pretty much there’s no rest. I’m gonna keep looking.”

Last month Fauna’s blue Jeep Grant Cherokee was found in Galice.

Multiple searches, some involving help from outside counties, were done in the area. But there was no sign of Fauna.

Josephine Co. Sheriff Dave Daniel said in a previous interview there were no signs of foul play when his deputies searched through Fauna’s car.

“We always look for anything, blood, weapons, signs of a struggle. And none of that was found in this case,” said Sheriff Daniel.

But John believes something bad might happened to his little girl.

“In all likelihood, Fauna didn’t drive the Jeep up here by herself and that she didn’t abandon it,” said John.

And she still has so many unanswered questions.

“How did her car get here? Where is Fauna,” said John.

If you have any information about the case contact the Josephine County Sheriff’s Dept.

