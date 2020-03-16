Online educational programs for your children



MEDFORD, Ore. — Fear of the Coronavirus spreading caused Oregon Governor Kate Brown to shut down all Oregon public schools until April 1.

If you want to continue your child’s education while they’re not in school, the Tech Integration Specialist as Medford School District has some tips for you.

She says to keep a schedule at home just like your kids have at school. Plan time to do something outdoors. Come up with something creative they can do to keep their minds moving and plan some time for them to learn.

“You could take your kids on a virtual field trip, go visit the San Diego zoo, there’s a lot of experiences like that.” Tisha Richmond, Medford School District Tech Integration Specialist, said. “You can get on some of these digital tools and have them create, create a book online, there are thousands of games that you can play that are connected to content standards.”

Some free online educational programs parents can use at home include:

breakoutedu.com

pbs.org

scholastic.com

canva.com

kahnacademy.org

For a longer list of resources, you can visit the school district’s website here.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.