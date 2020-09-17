One new COVID-19 related death reported in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Another death in Jackson County is being attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in the county to four.
On September 17, Jackson County Public Health said the latest death was a 72-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on August 28. She died on September 15 at Providence Medical Center. She reportedly had underlying health conditions.
Health officials said the total number of coronavirus cases in Jackson County is 1,007.
Nearly 30,000 Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19. 521 of them died.
For more information:
- The public can call 211-information with general questions
- OHA Emerging Respiratory Disease page: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus
- CDC COVID-19 page: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
- CDC Travel within the US: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-in-the-us.html
- Jackson County Health and Human Services: http://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19
- Oregon COVID-19 Testing Location Finder: https://govstatus.egov.com/or-oha-covid-19-testing
Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.