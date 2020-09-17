One new COVID-19 related death reported in Jackson County



MEDFORD, Ore. – Another death in Jackson County is being attributed to COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in the county to four.

On September 17, Jackson County Public Health said the latest death was a 72-year-old woman who tested positive for COVID-19 on August 28. She died on September 15 at Providence Medical Center. She reportedly had underlying health conditions.

Health officials said the total number of coronavirus cases in Jackson County is 1,007.

Nearly 30,000 Oregonians have tested positive for COVID-19. 521 of them died.

For more information:

The public can call 211-information with general questions

OHA Emerging Respiratory Disease page: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus

CDC COVID-19 page: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

CDC Travel within the US: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-in-the-us.html

Jackson County Health and Human Services: http://jacksoncountyor.org/hhs/COVID-19

Oregon COVID-19 Testing Location Finder: https://govstatus.egov.com/or-oha-covid-19-testing

