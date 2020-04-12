OHA reports new cases, state death toll rises to 52



ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reports there are 80 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

OHA says one more person has passed away from coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 52.

The 52nd victim was an 89-year-old woman from Multnomah County.

Josephine County Public Health also announced 2 new cases in the county today.

The total number of confirmed cases in Josephine County is now at 19.

Oregon Health Authority reports Jackson County has 2 new cases.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.