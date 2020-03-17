

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Siskiyou County continues.

It happened Monday afternoon in the 12000 block of Halibut Way in the Klamath River Country Estates.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says when they arrived, the suspect had a rifle, refused to follow orders, and ran out of a home.

After a brief chase, investigators say one deputy shot at the man, but it’s unknown if the gunfire hit the suspect.

Police say the man did drop his rifle, but refused to comply with officers, and began to hurt himself with a knife.

He was later airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

A multi-agency team is leading the investigation and the deputies involved are on administrative leave.

