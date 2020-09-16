Officer involved shooting critically injures one man in Grants Pass



GRANTS PASS, Ore. — An officer involved shooting critically injured one man in Grants Pass, according to Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.

GPDPS sent out an alert Wednesday just before 11:30 a.m. It said no officers were injured during the incident, but one man was shot. Police say he is in critical condition at Three Rivers Medical Center.

GPDPS says the Josephine County Major Crimes team is on scene in the area of Wineteer Street. More information will be released at 4:30 p.m.

