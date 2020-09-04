ODF: 96% of fires this year have been human caused



MEDFORD, Ore. – Rural Metro isn’t the only agency asking people to be cautious this weekend. While lightning isn’t predicted in our forecast, the Oregon Department of Forestry warns human caused fires are the biggest threat.

With high to extreme fire danger continuing into September, ODF said most fires that start at this time of year are due to human activity. Already 96% of fires in Oregon this year have been ‘human caused.’

“Some of the best preventions depend on what your activity is. If you’re having a campfire its keeping it small. You know, managing your vehicle making sure there is no metal touching the ground,” said Kyle Novy-Riley with ODF.

The agency is asking everyone to take as many precautions as they can into the holiday weekend.



Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.