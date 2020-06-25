NYPD officer arrested after choke-hold incident





NEW YORK CITY (CNN) – The New York City police officer caught on video putting a man in a choke-hold over the weekend was arrested and charged Thursday. That’s according to an NYPD statement, which listed the charges against Officer David Afanador as “attempted strangulation” and “strangulation.”

The incident happened Sunday.

Three men, including the man who was arrested, were involved in an argument with police.

The NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau launched an investigation after video of the arrest surfaced on social media.

Afanador was suspended without pay. He’s been on the force for 15 years.

According to records from the city’s Civilian Complaint Review Board, he has had previous complaints against him involving the use of force. He was exonerated in seven of the eight complaint cases.

The NYPD released body camera footage of the incident.

The man who was held by the officer isn’t facing any charges and is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.