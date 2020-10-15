Nugget Butte fire above Gold Hill 100% lined



GOLD HILL, Ore.– The quick actions of firefighters kept what has been dubbed the ‘Nugget Butte’ fire at half an acre. The fire began Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m.

Natalie Weber, the public information officer for the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Division said winds weren’t as fast as they anticipated and the fire was burning uphill, away from homes. No evacuation orders were put in place.

“The crews got to work right away on the ground. They made some really significant progress very quickly with lining it, to the point where they felt comfortable canceling aircraft that had been ordered,” said Weber.

She said crews expect to have the fire completely lined by the end of the day. Crews will remain on scene until the fire is 100 percent contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.