Now able to open, restaurants preparing for dine-in guests

MEDFORD, Ore. – Some restaurants have been taking the past month to rearrange their space, in order to comply with Gov. Kate Brown’s Phase One orders. However, others may not have the space to reopen Friday, May 15, 2020.

Krusty’s Pizza and Deli in Downtown Medford already has a sign ready to post letting people know it will be open for dine-in service starting Friday. Even though they can only fit 6 parties at a time.

“I think I’ve got it easier than the bigger businesses. Restaurants especially that got seating for 100 or 150 people now. I mean how are they gonna handle that,” said owner, Bob Berg.

Berg says he hopes for a strong reopening, but knows the majority of his customers are employees from neighboring businesses. Until they return to the office he doesn’t know how busy they will get.

Even some larger restaurants that have more space aren’t ready to reopen.

Bella Union in Jacksonville tells us they won’t be opening their dining rooms until June. This will give the owners time to train employees on the new guidelines, as well as deep clean the entire restaurant.

“There’s a blessing there for us. We do have an outdoor patio area that’s a pretty good size. So that’s going to allow us to keep the tables spread apart and still be able to seat quite a few folks,” said Christian Hamilton, co-owner of Bella Union.

The pause will also give Bella Union more time to order food, not only for dine-in guests, but to continue curbside pick-up.

