North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly gives sister more power



SEOUL, South Korea (NBC) – Seoul’s spy agency said Thursday North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is handing off some of his duties to senior officials, including his sister.

The stress of managing North Korean state affairs has reportedly caused its leader to delegate some of his powers to that select group.

His sister, Kim Yo-jong, is now chiefly involved in shaping policies toward Washington and Seoul.

In a closed-door briefing, South Korean lawmakers said officials from the intelligence agency of South Korea insisted that Kim Jong-un’s rule over his country remains absolute.

There are no signs that Kim is experiencing health problems or is grooming his sister as his successor, according to the intelligence agency officials.

One South Korean lawmaker said the intelligence agency believes North Korea’s foreign currency reserves are being depleted rapidly. He said it was due to prolonged border controls imposed under its anti-coronavirus campaign which has led to cutbacks in construction and other activities.

The intelligence agency of South Korea did not confirm the lawmakers’ comments.

