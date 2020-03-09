North Korea launches short-range missiles during drills



NORTH KOREA (NBC) – North Korea launched multiple short-range projectiles into the sea on Monday as part of firing drills.

That’s according to South Korea’s military which monitored the launches, the first in three months.

The projectiles included some fired from a multiple-launch rocket system.

South Korea said they flew up to 124 miles and reached 31 miles in altitude.

The latest test appeared to be part of drills that have been underway since late last month overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

A U.S. official said North Korea fired at least three projectiles into the sea and a detailed analysis was being conducted.

North Korean state media reported that the sister of North Korea’s leader said last week that recent drills were not meant to threaten anyone.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.