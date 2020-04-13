North Bend PD launches ‘virtual field trips’



NORTH BEND, Ore. — With schools out of session field trips to the police station are put on hold.

But the police department in North Bend is bringing the field trip to you.

For students kindergarten through fifth grade, an officer will roll up to your house in his squad car.

To keep social distancing, the officer will park in front while the children stand at the window or porch.

“I got over what I am wearing on my uniform and I turn the lights on, trip the siren a couple times and then position the car so they can see inside the vehicle from a distance,” Dustin Parkhurst, SRO, said.

He will give your kids a full tour of the car, his uniform and safety tips all over the phone. The ‘field trips’ will take place Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

To sign up e-mail the names of the children, address, parent or guardian name and phone number to: dparkhurst@northbendpd.org.

FOX26 News wants to hear what you are doing to keep your kids entertained. Message us through Facebook or email us: news@kmvu-tv.com

