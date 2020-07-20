No Pet Left Behind golf fundraiser





MEDFORD, Ore. — One local organization needs help leading up to its annual golf tournament fundraiser next month.

About 85-percent of the costs for the non-profit, No Pet Left Behind, goes to medical bills so money is what’s needed most.

“Putts Fore Pets” is an annual fundraiser at Oak Knolls golf course for the non-profit.

Organizers say it’s an event for everyone at any skill level.

“It’s a great group of people that come out and play this tournament and that’s what they’re there for,” President of No Pet Left Behind, Pauline Redon, said. “They’re there to have fun and they’re there to help the pets. It’s a great combination and it’s always fun and always successful and I’m hoping it’s successful again this year considering what’s going on these days,” she added.

The non-profit accepts donations of food, leashes, collars, flea and tick medicine and more.

