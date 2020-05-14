No officers injured in Portland-area shootout



TROUTDALE, Ore. (KGW) – A police shootout closed down a busy interstate near Portland.

Traffic was blocked for several hours in both directions of Interstate 84 just east of the city Thursday.

This after police chased and captured a homicide suspect, wanted in Washington State earlier in the morning.

Officials say during the chase, the suspect left his vehicle and carjacked another one.

The suspect, identified as Grayson D.W. Morris, was injured in an exchange of gunfire with police on the highway. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

