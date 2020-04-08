No new cases of COVID-19 reported in Jackson County



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jackson County has remained flat for the past three days.

On the morning of April 8, Jackson County Public Health said there were 39 cases of COVID-19 in the county. That number has remained unchanged since April 6.

Health officials said there were nearly 1,200 cases of coronavirus in Oregon with 33 fatalities.

Along with the latest numbers, public health officials took the opportunity to announce United Way of Jackson County has raised $150,000 for their COVID-19 fund to help those affected by the pandemic.

Jackson County officials said, “If you, or your social service nonprofit, wish to apply for a grant, or if you would like to donate to the fund, please visit United Way of Jackson County’s COVID-19 webpage at UnitedWayofJacksonCounty.org/covid-19-fund/.”

