No evacuation Everbridge alert sent for Talent during Almeda fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – NBC5 News was the first news organization to ask county officials why the emergency alert system was never used during the Almeda fire. Both Sheriff Nathan Sickler and John Vial with the Emergency Operations Center have defended the county’s use of it’s citizen alert notification system because it can warn people in a specific area as opposed to the whole county.

Through a public records request, NBC5 News uncovered exactly what warnings were sent to Jackson County residents on September 8th. We learned Talent never received an evacuation alert at all.

“It was pretty chaotic, it was pretty hard to figure out where the fire was,” said Sheriff Nathan Sickler with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. September 8th was a day first responders in Jackson County will likely never forget. Fires raged across Jackson County from Ashland to Eagle Point, stretching resources thin.

“The Almeda fire was changing so rapidly those things were strained,” said Sheriff Sickler. The heroism displayed by first responders can’t be discounted. They knocked on doors, pulled people from buildings, and saved lives. “It moved at such a rate that it was almost impossible to stay in front of for evacuations,” said Sheriff Sickler.

But Jackson County’s emergency manager never used a county-wide EAS alert. Instead choosing targeted alerts through the Everbridge system, which only works if you have a land line or sign up for it.

The first alert was sent out at 11:52 a.m.

It was an evacuation notice for several blocks around where the Almeda fire started and sent to 198 phone numbers in Ashland.

Just before 3 p.m., the first alert for the fast growing South Obenchain fire near Eagle Point was sent as a Level 3 evacuation ordered by the Sheriff’s office.

“It was a pretty crazy day,” said Sheriff Sickler.

After a 4 hour gap between Almeda fire alerts, at 4:01 p-m a ‘request’ is sent through the Everbridge system.

It said the Jackson County Sheriff is requesting that all residents stay home unless under evacuation notice. People are asked to avoid Ashland, Talent and Phoenix. Jackson County says over 110,000 phone lines were sent this message.

At 5 p.m., five hours after the last Almeda fire evacuation notice, a new alert is sent out.

It’s a new evacuation notice for all businesses and residents in Phoenix. Just under 7,000 phone lines are sent this notice.

The city of Talent is never issued an evacuation alert. “I can’t speak as to why talent didn’t get an alert specifically,” said Sheriff Sickler.

At 6:52 p-m, Medford Police and JCSO issue a Level 3 evacuation for all of Phoenix and South Medford – through the alert system.

Then at 7:30, it’s used to issue a level 2 evacuation notice for parts of South Medford.

It’s sent to over 31 thousand phones.

The last alerts of the night are issued for Central Point at 9:42 p.m. as a Level 3 evacuation.

It was cancelled an hour later. All of the Everbridge evacuation alerts were sent by the Jackson County emergency manager Stacey Anderson-Belt.

We’ve requested multiple interviews with belt since the fires. On Thursday afternoon she sent us this statement: