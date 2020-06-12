New York State enacts police reform law



NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – On Friday, New York made history, becoming the first state to enact legislation that defunds police departments that do not reform and restructure over the next nine months.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, flanked by State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, and longtime civil rights activist Al Sharpton, signed the police reform and reinvention collaborative bill.

The legislation requires all police departments across the state to develop a plan that “reinvents and modernizes police strategies and programs.”

The measure would withhold funding to noncompliant departments.

“We’re not going to fund police agencies in this state that do not look at what has been happening, come to terms with it, and reform themselves,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re not going to be, as a state government, subsidizing improper police tactics. We’re not doing it.”

Sharpton said, “To say that every mayor must come up with a plan along these areas or they would withhold state money is a model for where we ought to be dealing with 21st century civil rights in this country.”

Governor Cuomo said if departments do not have a restructuring plan enacted by their local governments by April 1, they will not be eligible for state funding.

