New stores at the Medford Village Center set to open mid 2021



MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Village Center has announced three new stores including T.J. Maxx, Burlington and Ross Dress for Less will begin to open mid 2021.

FOX26 News spoke with a managing partner of the Medford Village Center who says the stores are taking over the old Sears and Rogue Air buildings.

He says construction has already begun on the stores, and T.J. Maxx and Burlington are confirmed to open mid 2021. Ross Dress for Less is expected to open no later than early 2022.

“You can imagine that with the announcement of Burlington, T.J. Maxx and Ross, we’ve gotten a tremendous response from other local and national retailers and restaurants that are interested in coming into the project, as well,” said managing partner, David Goldman.

Goldman says T.J. Maxx is re-locating to the Medford Center.

Ross Dress for Less is keeping it’s current location on Poplar Drive and adding the new location at the Village.

Goldman estimates around 150 jobs will be available when the new stores open next year.

