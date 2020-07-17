New COVID-19 test-collection site arrives in Grants Pass



GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Asante opened its second drive-through COVID-19 specimen collection site this week.

The new location is near Asante Three Rivers Medical Center.

Asante says it set it up so community members can get the services they need as quickly as possible.

It’s open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturday, 8:00 to noon, at the corner of Southwest Ramsey Avenue and Ringuette Street.

Asante opened its first drive-through specimen collection site in Medford in early March.

