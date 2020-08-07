New COVID-19 case reported in Curry County



CURRY COUNTY, Ore — Curry County Public Health has a new confirmed case of COVID-19.

Public health officials said they were notified by Curry General Hospital of the confirmed case. The patient is currently self-isolating and monitoring symptoms at home with his significant other.

Curry County Public Health is currently contact tracing to find any possible close, prolonged, workplace contacts or suspected exposures linked to this case. NBC5 News is told the patient’s employer has been notified of possible exposure to other employees and will be working closely with the county’s public health department.

Curry County Public Health said they will continue to keep the public informed as information becomes available.

