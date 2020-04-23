N. California Walmart employee fired for bringing gun to store



CRESCENT CITY, Calif. – A Walmart employee in Del Norte County was fired after bringing a gun into the store.

According to the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office, they got a report Tuesday of a man with a gun at the Walmart on 900 East Washington Boulevard.

Investigators learned someone spotted the gun resting on the floor in a bathroom stall, but still visible from outside the stall.

The superstore was evacuated as deputies responded. An employee told them he had the gun inside the building before they arrived. He later put it in his vehicle, where it was later found by investigators.

The man was fired and deputies confiscated his gun.

County prosecutors will take the case to see if any charges should be filed.

