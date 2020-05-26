N.C. governor responds to President Trump’s threats to move RNC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper responded Tuesday to threats by President Trump to move the Republican National Convention out of North Carolina.

At a COVID-19 briefing, Governor Roy Cooper said he wasn’t surprised by President Trump’s tweet but cautioned the president not to make the coronavirus response political.

In his tweet, President Trump threatened to pull the RNC out of Charlotte if the governor didn’t immediately sign off on allowing a full-capacity gathering in August despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Cooper says public health safety is his main concern and that he’s asked RNC officials for a detailed proposal for their convention plan.

Gov. Cooper said, “We’d like to reach a resolution that everybody can be reasonable about… that puts public health safety, the science and the facts as the number one thing we’re trying to do here. So we look forward to those continued conversations.”

