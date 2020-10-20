Murder of Medford cab driver remains unsolved 8 years later

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police call it the million dollar question: who shot and killed cab driver Huey Huson?

“A patron just jumped in the back of his cab, that patron would wind up being his killer,” said Lt. Mike Budreau, Medford Police Dept.

Lt. Budreau says it happened the night of October 20th, 2012.

The ‘Valley Cab’ driver was picking up a fare from Howiee’s in downtown Medford.

“We spent a lot of time obtaining the footage and going over numerous video footage hoping to catch that one glimpse of the killer. Unfortunately, we did not get that,” said Lt. Budreau.

The next morning, Lt. Budreau says Huson’s car was found abandoned by the killer in a parking lot near downtown Medford at 9th and Almond.

“The cab was full of blood from the shooting. Very risky, odd behavior for the killer to do something like that,” he said.

Huson’s body was later discovered miles away in North Medford.

He was shot multiple times.

“The body was dumped in a field on Helo Drive,” said Lt. Budreau.

Police suspect the killer lived in the area or knew the area well.

“9th and Almond. That’s a pretty unusual area for people to know about unless they live here,” said Lt. Budreau.

As for why Huson was killed, Lt. Budreau says that too… remains a mystery.

“It’s not like this individual had a lot of money or property value on him that would be worth killing him for,” Lt. Budreau said.

What police do know is someone in this community knows what happened and who did it.

“Usually when someone does a crime like that they don’t keep it a secret. Usually they talk about it eventually,” he said.

At this time, there are no new leads or developments in Huson’s case.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call Medford Police.

