Mt. Ashland closes for the season



MT. ASHLAND, Ore. – Mt. Ashland Ski Area closed early, due to the coronavirus pandemic, laying off nearly one hundred employees.

Typically during this spring break week, the area is busy with skiers and snowboarders getting their last runs in of the season. But earlier this month Mt. Ashland had to close due to a water line issue. Then the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The general manager of the ski area, Hiram Towle says, “We had every intention of reopening, but called it basically after the guidance came through suggesting we wouldn’t be able to comply running our traditional operation.”

Towle says Mt. Ashland Ski Area had 72 active ski days and saw over 78,000 skier visits this year. He says that’s above average in comparison to the last 5 years.

