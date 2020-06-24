MSD reveals ideas for 2020-21 school year



MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford School District unveiled a rough draft plan for school this Fall in the midst the coronavirus pandemic.

MSD school superintendent, Bret Champion, hosted a zoom meeting with parents tonight.

Champion says the biggest concern around students coming onto campuses in the Fall is 6 foot social distancing.

He says elementary students wouldn’t have to wear masks, but secondary students and adults would need to.

“We’re trying to keep our cohorts together as much as possible as well per classroom. We will have a lot more details in mid-July,” Champion said over Zoom.

He says the overall goal is to keep the amount of people in their buildings as low as possible.

For more information on the Medford School District’s ideas, go here.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.