Mother’s Day car cruise brings out nearly 200 cars



CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Car enthusiasts in the Rogue Valley were able to take their cars out for a cruise this afternoon to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Around 200 cars gathered to participate in the cruise, which began at Scenic Middle School.

“It’s for Mother’s Day, so people can stay social distancing, so people can sit out in there front yards and wave, play some music and watch all the cars go by,” said event organizer, Debbie Saxbury.

Participants had the option of registering, however, it was not required and led to the organizers having more cars than anticipated.

“Advertising it on Facebook and putting it out there on Facebook, it’s just been overwhelming, I just mean we’re so excited to have that many cars,” said Saxbury.

Arleen Parker brought out her 1968 Dodge Charger.

She says the event is uplifting for classic car owners, since the pandemic has forced many popular car shows and cruises to cancel or postpone.

“We’ve been quarantined for a couple of months and a lot of us are anxious to get out,” Parker said.

The cars cruised through Central Point before ending at a community center.

Organizers say they are thinking of doing a car cruise like this again next year, with a registration fee that would then be donated to local charities.

