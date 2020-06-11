Most elements of 2020 Jackson County Fair canceled



CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Fair organizers held out hope for a few weeks, but they finally announced that most of the 2020 Jackson County Fair has been canceled.

On May 7, Governor Kate Brown told Oregonians there won’t be any mass gatherings like concerts or carnivals until at least the end of September 2020.

After hearing the news, the Jackson County Expo announced 2020’s county fair will certainly look different than in years past. The plan was to work with current guidelines to still allow for a fair, just one without concerts or a carnival. However, that plan went by the wayside by June 11, when organizers announced the physical fair was effectively canceled. The only remaining element is animal shows and sales.

Organizers said they’re focusing limited resources on supporting the Junior Livestock Association, 4H and FFA animal projects. Livestock shows and online sales are scheduled for June 26-28 and July 13-19.

More information will be posted at the Jackson County Fair’s website.

