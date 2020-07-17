More single rooms available at SOU’s on-campus housing amid pandemic





ASHLAND, Ore. — While many colleges and universities are ironing out Fall plans, life on campus will look decidedly different.

Southern Oregon University’s Joe Mosley says in the spring the school had 1,000 students living in residence halls.

This Fall, it looks like that number could drop by 20 percent.

Mosley says more single rooms will be available and many students want to live on campus.

“We’re posting clear, very detailed signage all around campus and buildings to remind students, employees, and visitors, what will be required of them… to keep them safe,” said Mosley.

Mosley says there are shared bathrooms and common areas in the student living facilities, all of which will require facial coverings and social distancing.

That’s especially true for SOU’s dining hall, which only served ’to go’ meals last Spring.

Mosley says the dining hall will be back open for sit-down service but will limit how many students can be there at a time with additional spacing between tables.

They’ve also stepped up cleaning and disinfecting efforts in all student facilities.

